Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 732 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10,457.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corteva Trading Down 2.4 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.