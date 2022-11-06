Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE PM opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

