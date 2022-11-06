Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 351 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1,755.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,720,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $67.13 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

