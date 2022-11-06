Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $107,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $156.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.21. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $158.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CFR. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

