Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Reaches $3.05 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.05 billion and approximately $60.86 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00091484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00071955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00025997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006820 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.