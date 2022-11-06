Critical Contrast: Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) & NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextEra Energy and Principal Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $17.07 billion 9.07 $3.57 billion $1.94 40.62 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NextEra Energy and Principal Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

NextEra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $92.80, indicating a potential upside of 17.77%. Given NextEra Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 7.83, suggesting that its stock price is 683% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 19.30% 12.27% 3.73% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 28,564 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 77,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 696 substations. It serves approximately 11 million people through approximately 5.7 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

