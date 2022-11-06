Creditcoin Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002664 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $116.73 million and $12.71 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004705 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001268 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017529 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

