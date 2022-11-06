Credit Suisse Group Lowers NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $87.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average is $75.10.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,983 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

