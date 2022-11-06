Credit Agricole S A Sells 61,294 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 61,294 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Twitter were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028,406 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,155,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,401 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,633,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 742,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after acquiring an additional 610,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,422,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $93,714,000 after acquiring an additional 562,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.39.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

