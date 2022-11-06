Credit Agricole S A Sells 4,495 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Credit Agricole S A cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Shell were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $321,036,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($34.69) to GBX 2,900 ($33.53) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.22) to GBX 2,550 ($29.48) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.13) to GBX 2,761 ($31.92) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.84) to GBX 3,200 ($37.00) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,119.38.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

