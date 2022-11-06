Credit Agricole S A Increases Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.21.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $219.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $389.71.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,728. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

