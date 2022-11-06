Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.