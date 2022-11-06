Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Lowered to $410.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $430.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $442.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $397.58 and a twelve month high of $703.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $471.01 and its 200-day moving average is $520.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

About Credit Acceptance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $1,728,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

