Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $14.83 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.83 or 0.00070282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and $238.91 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00088951 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001975 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00025109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000285 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006829 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

