Contrasting ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) & MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

ITEX has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ITEX and MercadoLibre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A MercadoLibre 0 1 9 0 2.90

Profitability

MercadoLibre has a consensus target price of $1,317.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.32%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than ITEX.

This table compares ITEX and MercadoLibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITEX N/A N/A N/A MercadoLibre 2.68% 19.66% 2.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITEX and MercadoLibre’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MercadoLibre $7.07 billion 6.68 $83.30 million $5.37 174.78

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of MercadoLibre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats ITEX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Libre Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the Internet; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. MercadoLibre, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

