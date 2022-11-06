Contrasting EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) & Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

EVI Industries has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rover Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.4% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Rover Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Rover Group 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EVI Industries and Rover Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Rover Group has a consensus price target of $7.35, suggesting a potential upside of 72.94%. Given Rover Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVI Industries and Rover Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $267.32 million 0.80 $4.09 million $0.30 57.23 Rover Group $109.84 million 7.07 -$64.05 million ($0.61) -6.97

EVI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group. Rover Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EVI Industries and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 1.53% 3.62% 2.03% Rover Group -43.25% -8.89% -5.07%

Summary

EVI Industries beats Rover Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

