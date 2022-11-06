Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.50-$4.60 EPS.

NYSE ED traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.04. 1,969,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,431. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average of $93.88. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $76.42 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 66.25%.

Several research firms have commented on ED. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,440,000 after purchasing an additional 178,781 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 839,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,438,000 after buying an additional 177,039 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,854,000 after buying an additional 169,788 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

