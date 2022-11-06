ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $31,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.32. 10,663,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,353,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.06. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.