Conflux (CFX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.85 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. Conflux has a total market cap of $85.85 million and $4.30 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,316.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00322423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00020401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00124050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.00737273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.55 or 0.00579600 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00228398 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.04135585 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,477,911.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.