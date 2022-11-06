Compound Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $48.81 or 0.00233098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $354.69 million and $32.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00131014 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00071237 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024755 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.35961866 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $43,077,880.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

