Comparing Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) & AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Senseonics has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMETEK has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of AMETEK shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Senseonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of AMETEK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A AMETEK 0 2 7 0 2.78

AMETEK has a consensus target price of $147.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.28%. Given AMETEK’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AMETEK is more favorable than Senseonics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senseonics and AMETEK’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $13.68 million 40.15 -$302.47 million $0.21 5.62 AMETEK $5.55 billion 5.60 $990.05 million $4.89 27.66

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMETEK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Senseonics and AMETEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics 2,317.41% -132.13% 88.83% AMETEK 18.81% 18.40% 10.71%

Summary

AMETEK beats Senseonics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, gas turbines, and environmental health and safety market sensors, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition systems for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and educational communication solutions. AMETEK, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

