Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVLT. Piper Sandler downgraded Commvault Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 113.38, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.56. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $70.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $52,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,388.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

