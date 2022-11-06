Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.77. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Community Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 129.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 57,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

