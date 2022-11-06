Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Community Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.77. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Community Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.
Community Financial Company Profile
The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.
