Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $177.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.02. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $223.78.

