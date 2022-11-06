Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,696,000 after purchasing an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco Announces Dividend

WSO opened at $261.96 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.