Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $481.67 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $328.20 and a 1-year high of $491.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $426.28 and a 200 day moving average of $427.21. The firm has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

