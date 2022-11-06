Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $693,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after acquiring an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after acquiring an additional 568,014 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $148.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day moving average of $155.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

