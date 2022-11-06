Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $83.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.77.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

