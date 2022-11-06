Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 47,351 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 47,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,538,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 733,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $32.37 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

