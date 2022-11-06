Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 772 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $156.47 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

