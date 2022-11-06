Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Hits One Day Volume of $3.68 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $3.68 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,579.00 or 0.07432105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

