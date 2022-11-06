Coin98 Trading Up 1.7% This Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $75.58 million and approximately $22.53 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.07 or 0.01660001 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005687 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.05 or 0.01824496 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

