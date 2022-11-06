Coin98 Market Cap Tops $73.50 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $73.50 million and $16.35 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.45 or 0.01669337 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005708 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032764 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.79 or 0.01831075 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars.

