CM Management LLC Sells 120,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

CM Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics makes up 4.2% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CM Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Cytokinetics worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after buying an additional 221,421 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,203.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,203.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,694. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 163.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.