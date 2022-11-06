CM Management LLC Purchases 575,059 Shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

CM Management LLC grew its position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,059 shares during the quarter. RealNetworks makes up 1.7% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned 0.05% of RealNetworks worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Towerview LLC lifted its stake in RealNetworks by 90.5% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
