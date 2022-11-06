CM Management LLC Purchases 575,059 Shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

CM Management LLC grew its position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,059 shares during the quarter. RealNetworks makes up 1.7% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned 0.05% of RealNetworks worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Towerview LLC lifted its stake in RealNetworks by 90.5% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RealNetworks Price Performance

RealNetworks Profile

NASDAQ RNWK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 87,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,270. The company has a market cap of $33.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.22. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.

(Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.