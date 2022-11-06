CM Management LLC Purchases 45,000 Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned about 1.15% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 296.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 59,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBSE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Chardan Capital cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Performance

NBSE remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Friday. 71,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,292. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

