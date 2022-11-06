CM Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

CM Management LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. ImmunoGen accounts for about 2.3% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ImmunoGen worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 12.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,427 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of IMGN stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,369. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

