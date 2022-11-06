CM Management LLC Buys 75,000 Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

CM Management LLC raised its position in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Angion Biomedica were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Angion Biomedica by 169.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 40,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Angion Biomedica Stock Down 3.8 %

ANGN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 88,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,421. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a negative net margin of 81.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

About Angion Biomedica

(Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.