CM Management LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Selecta Biosciences worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 521,993 shares in the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. NanoDimension Inc. now owns 4,002,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,608 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 3,451,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 80,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Selecta Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of SELB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,656. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 33.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.