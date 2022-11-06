Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

NET has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cloudflare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cloudflare to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.76.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 314,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,093,989 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 28.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 23.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 114.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 122,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after buying an additional 65,462 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $890,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.