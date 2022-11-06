Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.5-$274.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.59 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cloudflare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.76.

Cloudflare Stock Down 18.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $9.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,628,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,121. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 314,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,093,989 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

