Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $336,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,560 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,897,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $184,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,823 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 2,690.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 819,224 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,659,000 after purchasing an additional 789,864 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $127,888,000 after purchasing an additional 728,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 729,767 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $73,633,000 after purchasing an additional 606,890 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Citrix Systems Profile

Shares of CTXS opened at $103.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average is $101.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.