Citigroup Raises Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $29.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chegg from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of CHGG opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,435,000 after acquiring an additional 460,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 60.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,256,000 after buying an additional 979,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 1,062.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,146,000 after buying an additional 2,245,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 757.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,689,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after buying an additional 1,492,260 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

