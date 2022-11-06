Citigroup Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $75.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 5.2 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

