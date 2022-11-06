Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cigna by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,951,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $322.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.86. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $328.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,051 shares of company stock worth $5,857,541 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.