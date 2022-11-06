Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is Hamel Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 2.8% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $578,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 23.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Insider Activity

Chubb Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $209.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,135. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.50. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

