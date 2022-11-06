Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Chegg from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chegg has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. Chegg had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,435,000 after purchasing an additional 460,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chegg by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 60.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,256,000 after acquiring an additional 979,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chegg by 1,062.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Chegg by 757.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,689,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.