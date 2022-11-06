Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $36.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CAKE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading

