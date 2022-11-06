Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $47.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

