Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.22-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $608.00 million-$658.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.84 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.20-$7.40 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.60. 921,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average of $121.81. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

