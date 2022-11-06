Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.22-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $608.00 million-$658.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.84 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.20-$7.40 EPS.
NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.60. 921,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average of $121.81. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
