Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.22-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $608.00 million-$658.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.84 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.20-$7.40 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.60. 921,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average of $121.81. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

